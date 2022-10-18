Dr. Eric Holz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Holz, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Holz, MD
Dr. Eric Holz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University.
Dr. Holz works at
Dr. Holz's Office Locations
Retina & Vitreous of Texas - Houston2727 Gramercy St Ste 200, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 799-9975Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Retina & Vitreous of Texas - Conroe100 Medical Center Blvd Ste 218, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (713) 799-9975
Retina & Vitreous of Texas - Beaumont350 Pine St Ste 330, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (713) 799-9975Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Retina & Vitreous of Texas - Katy750 Westgreen Blvd # 250, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (713) 799-9975
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We met Dr. Holz about two years ago when my hubby had a detached retina. His recommendations for care were immediate and his recommendations succinct and to the point. The continuous care we received from his Victoria staff and he were always A+. Thank you so very much for all you do and all you assisted us with as you brought about hope in a very dark space when we were afraid that no hope was to be found in correcting an unforeseen occurrence. We will always remember your group at Gramercy with fond reflections. Thank you again!
About Dr. Eric Holz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Dean McGee Eye Inst-U Okla
- Cullen Eye Inst-Baylor Coll Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- Ophthalmology
