Overview of Dr. Eric Holz, MD

Dr. Eric Holz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University.



Dr. Holz works at Retina & Vitreous of Texas in Houston, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX, Beaumont, TX and Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.