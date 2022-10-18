See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Eric Holz, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Holz, MD

Dr. Eric Holz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University.

Dr. Holz works at Retina & Vitreous of Texas in Houston, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX, Beaumont, TX and Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Holz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina & Vitreous of Texas - Houston
    2727 Gramercy St Ste 200, Houston, TX 77025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 799-9975
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Retina & Vitreous of Texas - Conroe
    100 Medical Center Blvd Ste 218, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 799-9975
  3. 3
    Retina & Vitreous of Texas - Beaumont
    350 Pine St Ste 330, Beaumont, TX 77701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 799-9975
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Retina & Vitreous of Texas - Katy
    750 Westgreen Blvd # 250, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 799-9975

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Macular Hole
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 18, 2022
    We met Dr. Holz about two years ago when my hubby had a detached retina. His recommendations for care were immediate and his recommendations succinct and to the point. The continuous care we received from his Victoria staff and he were always A+. Thank you so very much for all you do and all you assisted us with as you brought about hope in a very dark space when we were afraid that no hope was to be found in correcting an unforeseen occurrence. We will always remember your group at Gramercy with fond reflections. Thank you again!
    Isaiah & Jackie Thomas — Oct 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Eric Holz, MD
    About Dr. Eric Holz, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Dean McGee Eye Inst-U Okla
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
