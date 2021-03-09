See All Family Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Eric Honing, MD

Family Medicine
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Honing, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine.

Dr. Honing works at Bodylogicmd of Phoenix in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bodylogicmd of Phoenix
    20616 N Cave Creek Rd Ste B-110, Phoenix, AZ 85024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 680-7703

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Hypofunction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fatigue
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Eric Honing, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • 31 years of experience
  • English
  • 1497754758
Education & Certifications

  • Ball Mem Hospital
  • University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eric Honing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Honing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Honing has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Honing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Honing works at Bodylogicmd of Phoenix in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Honing’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Honing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Honing.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Honing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Honing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

