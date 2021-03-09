Dr. Eric Honing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Honing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Honing, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine.
Bodylogicmd of Phoenix20616 N Cave Creek Rd Ste B-110, Phoenix, AZ 85024 Directions (602) 680-7703
I have been seeing Dr. Honing for about 4 months and every visit has exceeded my expectations. His patient care is top notch and the staff is great. My experiences have been wonderful, I highly recommend Dr. Honing to anyone needing medical/hormonal guidance.
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Ball Mem Hospital
- University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Honing has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Honing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Honing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Honing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Honing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Honing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.