Overview

Dr. Eric Houchin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Houchin works at Bronson Family Medicine in Kalamazoo, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.