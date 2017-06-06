Overview of Dr. Eric Hu, MD

Dr. Eric Hu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Hu works at Premiere Plastic Surgery in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.