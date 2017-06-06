Dr. Eric Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Hu, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Hu, MD
Dr. Eric Hu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Hu's Office Locations
-
1
Premier Plastic Surgery1044 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 101, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 449-4859
-
2
Divine Plastic Surgery Inc713 W Duarte Rd Ste G-173, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 449-4859
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hu saved my husbands life. On Super Bowl Sunday he came quickly to the hospital to do emergency compartmental surgery on the right hand due to extreme swelling from a 3rd degree burn. We are very pleased with all of Dr Hu's great care & kindness & especially his humor. We loved his staff.
About Dr. Eric Hu, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hu has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hu speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.
