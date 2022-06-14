Dr. Eric Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Huang, MD is a Dermatologist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
1
Lawrence Pavilion1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8668Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Summit Medical Group75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (908) 277-8668Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Summit Medical Group95 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (908) 277-8668
4
Summit Medical Group34 Mountain Blvd, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 277-8668
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Huang for years. I’ve also brought my mom and my son to him. About 4 yrs ago my son had terrible acne that literally came out of the blue. Nothing would touch it so he put him on Accutane and after a 5 month treatment he hasn’t had one pimple since. He’s treated me for various things like basal cell carcinomas and he always listens carefully and lays out his advice clearly. He cares about his patients. After a visit with him today, I had another doc’s appointment who was unrelated to Summit Health. He could see my band aid from my biopsy and asked who had done it. When I told him Dr. Huang, he said: Great - there is no one better, and he is who I see myself.
About Dr. Eric Huang, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1952320962
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
