Dr. Eric Huang, MD is a Dermatologist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.



Dr. Huang works at Summit Medical Group in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in Livingston, NJ, Morristown, NJ and Warren, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.