Overview of Dr. Eric Hume, MD

Dr. Eric Hume, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Hume works at Clinical Health Care Associates of New Jersey PC in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.