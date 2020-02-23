Dr. Eric Hungness, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hungness is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Hungness, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Hungness, MD
Dr. Eric Hungness, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hungness works at
Dr. Hungness' Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation-general Surgery675 N Saint Clair St Ste 17-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-4837
-
2
Digestive Health Center259 E Erie St Fl 16, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5620
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hungness?
Dr Hungness performed my gastric sleeve surgery October 2019 and I had no complications or complaints. He is an excellent surgeon and explains everything well.
About Dr. Eric Hungness, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1336193283
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University Of Cincinnati Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hungness has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hungness accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hungness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hungness works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hungness. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hungness.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hungness, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hungness appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.