Overview of Dr. Eric Hungness, MD

Dr. Eric Hungness, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hungness works at Under Construction in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.