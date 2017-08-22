Overview of Dr. Eric Jaggers, MD

Dr. Eric Jaggers, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health.



Dr. Jaggers works at Lifespring Health Systems in Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.