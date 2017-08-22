Dr. Jaggers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Jaggers, MD
Dr. Eric Jaggers, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health.
Lifespring Adult Integrated Medical Services404 Spring St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 280-2080
Lifespring Mental Health Services460 Spring St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 280-2080
- 3 3310 E 10th St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 258-1029
Wellstone Regional Hospital2700 Vissing Park Rd, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 284-8000
- Clark Memorial Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I would strongly recommend Dr. Jaggers to anyone who is looking for a physician who cares about his patients.
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1902954357
- Indiana University / Bloomington
Dr. Jaggers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaggers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaggers has seen patients for Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaggers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaggers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaggers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaggers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaggers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.