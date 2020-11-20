Dr. Eric Jahnke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jahnke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Jahnke, MD
Dr. Eric Jahnke, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Santa Maria Gastroenterology Medical Group361 Town Ctr W Ste 101, Santa Maria, CA 93458 Directions (805) 922-6581
Santa Maria Gastroenterology Medical Group Inc.1311 S Miller St Ste 100, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 922-6991
Hospital Affiliations
- Lompoc Valley Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Jahnke has been my gastroenterologist for many years. Finding a doc who performs required procedures efficiently, finds and corrects anomalies when necessary, provides explanations in an understandable language, AND is pleasant and attentive to my concerns is a godsend. Thanks, doc! [This form has returned the third time. Was I supposed to repeat my answers?]
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1134195977
- Va Medical Center/Uc Davis Medical School
- Cottage Hospital
- Cottage Hosp|Cottage Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Jahnke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jahnke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jahnke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jahnke has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jahnke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jahnke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jahnke.
