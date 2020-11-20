Overview

Dr. Eric Jahnke, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jahnke works at Santa Maria Gastroenterology Medical Group in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.