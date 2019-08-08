Overview of Dr. Eric James, MD

Dr. Eric James, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverview, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. James works at BMG HMG ORTHOBB in Riverview, FL with other offices in Venice, FL, Tampa, FL, Lutz, FL and Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.