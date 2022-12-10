Overview of Dr. Eric Jamrok, DPM

Dr. Eric Jamrok, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Jamrok works at Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates in Salisbury, MD with other offices in Millsboro, DE and Berlin, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.