Overview

Dr. Eric Janota, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sandwich, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital.



Dr. Janota works at Center For Foot & Ankle Surgery in Sandwich, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.