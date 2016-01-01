Overview of Dr. Eric Jenkie, DO

Dr. Eric Jenkie, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Muscle Shoals, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine - Virginia Campus and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital.



Dr. Jenkie works at 1LIFE Neurology Center in Muscle Shoals, AL with other offices in Normal, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.