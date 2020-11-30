Dr. Eric Jenkinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Jenkinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Jenkinson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Oroville Hospital.
Redding1255 Liberty St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 246-2467Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
SPINE-ONE North Office11136 Parkview Circle Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 484-8551Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Ortho NorthEast - SW Office7920 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 484-8551Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pmSaturday7:45am - 5:00pmSunday7:45am - 5:00pm
Fort Wayne Office5050 N Clinton St, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 484-8551
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Oroville Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I appreciate the level of care that I got from him. I have been lost since he left Fort Wayne.
- Sports Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427057132
- Cen Ind Sports Med - Ball Meml
- DeVos Chldrns Hosp - Spectrum Hlth
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
Dr. Jenkinson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenkinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkinson speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkinson.
