Dr. Eric Jepson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, Prowers Medical Center, Uchealth Grandview Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Jepson's Office Locations
Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group4110 Briargate Pkwy Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 632-7669Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
South Campus1259 Lake Plaza Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Directions (719) 632-7669
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- Prowers Medical Center
- Uchealth Grandview Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He has treated me the past few years with a solid knowledge base and strong communication skills. He listens to my concerns and responds in an informative and positive manner, along with providing a plan of action that provides hope and results. Will continue to work with him until my body is done with me. ??
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1518934678
Education & Certifications
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute
- Michigan State University
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pomona Coll
- Orthopedic Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jepson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jepson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.