Dr. Eric Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Johnson, MD
Dr. Eric Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
UCLA Medical Center100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 755, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 319-1234
- 2 100 Med Plz Ste 755, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
It has almost been sixteen years to date that I was involved in a pedestrian auto trauma accident and I was blessed and fortunate to have Dr. Eric Johnson on call that evening. I am walking today due to the amazing work that Dr. Johnson did and still does today. I thank him each and every time I see him in the Hospital as I am a volunteer. I have recommended Dr. Johnson to many people and everyone sings his praises like I do daily! Thank you Dr. Johnson.
About Dr. Eric Johnson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1225135999
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Porte De Choisy
- University Hannover
- University of Utah
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Clavicle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.