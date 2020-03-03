Overview of Dr. Eric Johnson, MD

Dr. Eric Johnson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital and Elkhart General Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Goshen Physicians ENT in Goshen, IN with other offices in Elkhart, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.