Dr. Eric Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Johnson, MD
Dr. Eric Johnson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital and Elkhart General Hospital.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
1
Mary Catherine Yoder1122 Professional Dr, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
2
Elkhart Clinic LLC303 S Nappanee St Ste P, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Good. Check up went well. He is very knowledgeable and explains things well. I did have to wait over an hour before I was taken back to the exam room.
About Dr. Eric Johnson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1245201169
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
- Elkhart General Hospital
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.