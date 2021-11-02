Overview

Dr. Eric Johnson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Stern Cardiovascular Foundation in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.