Dr. Eric Johnson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist University Hospital.
Stern Cardio8060 Wolf River Blvd, Memphis, TN 38138 Directions (901) 271-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnson is a thorough Doctor who makes sure you understand the issues ofyour illness and what his plan for you is. If he is doing a procedure, he will explain it in detail as well. He is so kind and thorough and has always made us feel comfortable and secure with him. He has the most pleasant approach and I would recommend his to everyone.
About Dr. Eric Johnson, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Nc Bapt Hosp-Bowman Gray Sc
- NE Ohio U, College of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
