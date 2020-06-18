Overview of Dr. Eric Johnston, MD

Dr. Eric Johnston, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They completed their fellowship with Providence Medical Center



Dr. Johnston works at Mountain Orthopaedics in Bountiful, UT with other offices in Layton, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.