Dr. Eric Jones, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital, Texas Children's Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
UT Physicians Pediatric Surgery - Texas Medical Center6410 Fannin St Ste 950, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 325-7234
UT Physicians Pediatric Surgery - Webster561 W Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (832) 325-7234
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
- Texas Children's Hospital
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit and staff!
- Pediatric Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306921085
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Urology
