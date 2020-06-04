See All Pediatric Urologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Eric Jones, MD

Pediatric Urology
4.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Jones, MD

Dr. Eric Jones, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital, Texas Children's Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. Jones works at UT Physicians Pediatric Surgery in Houston, TX with other offices in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Bedwetting and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jones' Office Locations

  1. 1
    UT Physicians Pediatric Surgery - Texas Medical Center
    6410 Fannin St Ste 950, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 325-7234
  2. 2
    UT Physicians Pediatric Surgery - Webster
    561 W Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 325-7234

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
  • Texas Children's Hospital
  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Phimosis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Phimosis

Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision, Infant Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tumor
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Repair Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 04, 2020
    Great visit and staff!
    — Jun 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eric Jones, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306921085
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Medical Center
    Residency
    • UCLA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Washington School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Bedwetting and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

