Overview of Dr. Eric Jukes, MD

Dr. Eric Jukes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houma, LA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center and Terrebonne General Health System.



Dr. Jukes works at Terrebone General Rehabilitation Unit in Houma, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.