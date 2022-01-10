Dr. Eric Jukes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jukes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Jukes, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Jukes, MD
Dr. Eric Jukes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houma, LA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center and Terrebonne General Health System.
Dr. Jukes works at
Dr. Jukes' Office Locations
-
1
Terrebone General Rehabilitation Unit8166 Main St, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 873-4395
- 2 500 Corporate Dr Ste K, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 868-4890
-
3
Southern Regional Medical Center1978 Industrial Blvd, Houma, LA 70363 Directions (985) 873-1308
-
4
Haydel Family Practice Apmc502 Barrow St, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 868-4890Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
- Terrebonne General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jukes?
Brilliant surgeon his incision cuts were a work of art. He performed a umbilical hernia repair on me and I was very concerned about scaring. One year later I can’t even tell where he did surgery. I love this guy!!!
About Dr. Eric Jukes, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1326269838
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jukes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jukes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jukes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jukes works at
Dr. Jukes has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jukes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jukes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jukes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jukes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jukes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.