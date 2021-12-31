Dr. Eric Kagel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kagel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Kagel, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Kagel, MD
Dr. Eric Kagel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Kagel works at
Dr. Kagel's Office Locations
Eric M. Kagel M.d. Medical Corp.2505 Samaritan Dr Ste 208, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 692-3023Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kagel?
Dr. Kagel is the best! I have Dupuytrens Contracture in both hands. I had surgery on one with another doctor and it didn't work. When I got it more severely in my other hand my hand therapist recommended Dr. Kagel. I had surgery last week and he was much more aggressive than my last surgeon and my fingers are perfectly straight. Besides being an amazing surgeon, he is so kind and caring. Update: It's been 3 weeks now and I thought I was getting an infection. The office was closed during Christmas so I left a message and Dr Kagel called me from his vacation in Hawaii, had me send photos and assured me that everything was fine. Not many doctors would do that. I feel so grateful to have found him
About Dr. Eric Kagel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1104822030
Education & Certifications
- BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Tel Aviv University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kagel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kagel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kagel works at
Dr. Kagel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kagel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kagel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kagel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kagel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kagel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.