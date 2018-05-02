Dr. Eric Kahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Kahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Kahn, MD
Dr. Eric Kahn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH.
Dr. Kahn works at
Dr. Kahn's Office Locations
Johnson Health LLC99 N Brice Rd Ste 360, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 367-7700
Pickerington Area Counseling Service437 Hill Rd N, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (614) 834-1919
Access Ohio LLC6400 E Broad St Ste 400, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (740) 522-8477
Roetson & Abad Family Medicine1478 W Main St, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (614) 335-9137
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairfield Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring & listening.
About Dr. Eric Kahn, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1518043421
