Dr. Eric Kalish, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Kalish, MD
Dr. Eric Kalish, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Kalish's Office Locations
Limesone Medical Center1941 Limestone Rd Ste 213, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 892-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kalish was a pleasant surprise. He took the time to answer all my questions. He was friendly, respectful, very knowledgeable and new his stuff; a real professional!
About Dr. Eric Kalish, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1538270053
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalish has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.