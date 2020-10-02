Dr. Eric Kallwitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kallwitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Kallwitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Kallwitz, MD
Dr. Eric Kallwitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Maywood, IL.
Dr. Kallwitz's Office Locations
-
1
Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (855) 483-7362Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Osf Saint Anthony Medical Center5666 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108 Directions (855) 483-7362
-
3
Loyola Center for Heart Vascular Medicine1030 Higgins Rd Ste 103, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (708) 327-7000
-
4
Loyola Ctr for Health At Burr Ridge Women's Health6800 N Frontage Rd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (708) 327-1000Tuesday8:00am - 4:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Cgh Medical Center
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Such a great physician. Spends a lot of time with his patients, answers all questions and is very thorough. I have been seeing Dr. Kallwitz with my dad for his liver disease for about 3 years now and will continue to do so. His office in Park Ridge is wonderful. Very friendly staff and never a long wait. Definitely recommend.
About Dr. Eric Kallwitz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Afrikaans
- 1275716607
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
