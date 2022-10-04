Overview

Dr. Eric Kaminetsky, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Haddonfield, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Kaminetsky works at Jefferson Health in Haddonfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.