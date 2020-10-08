Overview of Dr. Eric Katz, MD

Dr. Eric Katz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT.



Dr. Katz works at Eric J Katz MD in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.