Dr. Eric Katz, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Katz, MD
Dr. Eric Katz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT.
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
Dr Eric Katz PC3180 Main St Ste 107, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 371-4424
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
There is no one else I would trust as my ortho. Professional, kind, smart, great surgeon with a fantastic efficient office. I have known Dr Katz for over 40 years.
About Dr. Eric Katz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
