See All Urologists in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Eric Kau, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Eric Kau, MD

Urology
3.6 (25)
Map Pin Small Arcadia, CA
Call for new patient details
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Kau, MD

Dr. Eric Kau, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

Dr. Kau works at University of Southern California in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Alhambra, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Epididymitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Garrett Matsunaga, MD
Dr. Garrett Matsunaga, MD
4.6 (80)
View Profile

Dr. Kau's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Southern California
    125 W Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 281-8288
  2. 2
    Usc Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center
    1441 Eastlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 281-8288
  3. 3
    Alhambra
    100 S Raymond Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 458-4731
  4. 4
    Methodist Hospital of Southern California
    300 W Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 898-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Keck Hospital of USC
  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Epididymitis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Epididymitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kau?

    Apr 20, 2022
    Dr.Eric L. Kau saved my life. He has treated my strong UTI in a miraculous way after other doctors urged me to go to the emergency. He seems to be ordained by God to heal sick people. He is talented to diagnose the disease fast before seeing any lab result. He listens carefully to the patient and answers all his questions fast. He makes the patient relaxed and inspires him to feel that he will recover with his versatile medical knowledge and positive attitude!!! I would recommend Dr. Eric L. Kau to my own family and all my loved ones...
    Adel B. Moufarrej , PH.D. — Apr 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Kau, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eric Kau, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kau to family and friends

    Dr. Kau's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kau

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eric Kau, MD.

    About Dr. Eric Kau, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710058532
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kau accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kau has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Epididymitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eric Kau, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.