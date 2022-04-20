Dr. Kau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Kau, MD
Dr. Eric Kau, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
University of Southern California125 W Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 281-8288
Usc Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center1441 Eastlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (626) 281-8288
Alhambra100 S Raymond Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 458-4731
Methodist Hospital of Southern California300 W Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 898-8000
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr.Eric L. Kau saved my life. He has treated my strong UTI in a miraculous way after other doctors urged me to go to the emergency. He seems to be ordained by God to heal sick people. He is talented to diagnose the disease fast before seeing any lab result. He listens carefully to the patient and answers all his questions fast. He makes the patient relaxed and inspires him to feel that he will recover with his versatile medical knowledge and positive attitude!!! I would recommend Dr. Eric L. Kau to my own family and all my loved ones...
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Dr. Kau accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kau has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Epididymitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kau.
