Overview of Dr. Eric Keefer, MD

Dr. Eric Keefer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mount Sinai South Nassau and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Keefer works at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Lynbrook, NY, Massapequa, NY, Merrick, NY, Rockville Centre, NY, Garden City, NY and Bohemia, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.