Overview of Dr. Eric Keyser, MD

Dr. Eric Keyser, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Keyser works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.