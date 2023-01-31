Dr. Eric Khetia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khetia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Khetia, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Khetia, MD
Dr. Eric Khetia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Eagan, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and United Hospital.
Dr. Khetia works at
Dr. Khetia's Office Locations
-
1
Summit Orthopedics: Eagan Clinic2620 Eagan Woods Dr, Eagan, MN 55121 Directions (651) 968-5201
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khetia?
Can't say enough good things about Dr Khetia. He has done 1 knee and 2 shoulder surgeries on me. A very comforting man to be around.
About Dr. Eric Khetia, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1427038371
Education & Certifications
- Arthoscopic Surgery and Sports Medicine-New England Baptist Hospital-Boston, Massachusetts
- Orthopedics Surgery, University Of Kansas-Wichita
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khetia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khetia accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khetia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khetia works at
Dr. Khetia has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khetia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Khetia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khetia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khetia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khetia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.