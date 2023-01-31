Overview of Dr. Eric Khetia, MD

Dr. Eric Khetia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Eagan, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and United Hospital.



Dr. Khetia works at Summit Orthopedics in Eagan, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.