Dr. Eric Klein, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Klein, MD
Dr. Eric Klein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Capital Medical Center.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein's Office Locations
West Olympia Internal Medicine110 Delphi Rd NW # 101, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 352-2909
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Capital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has kept me alive for nearly 35 years, in spite of me not being a very good patient. I love the guy
About Dr. Eric Klein, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1083612568
Education & Certifications
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
