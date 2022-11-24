Overview of Dr. Eric Kleinbaum, MD

Dr. Eric Kleinbaum, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Kleinbaum works at Millennium Physicians in Conroe, TX with other offices in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.