Dr. Eric Kleinstein, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (32)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eric Kleinstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School|UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Kleinstein works at South Florida Surgical Specialists - Margate in Margate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Surgical Specialists - Margate
    2825 N State Road 7 Ste 300, Margate, FL 33063 (954) 601-4896

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Inguinal Hernia
Breast Lump
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Inguinal Hernia
Breast Lump
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Adhesiolysis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bowel Resection Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocrine Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Exploratory Surgery Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Removal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Treatment Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Surgery Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mammosite Catheter Insertion Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Minimal Access Surgery Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Partial Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Retroperitoneal Abscess Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Small Bowel Surgery Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Temporal Artery Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vagotomy Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 04, 2020
    My appointment with Dr. Kleinstein was refreshingly informative and more importantly, one of the most positive Doctors office experiences I have had! He took the time to answer all of my questions and address any of my concerns. I was treated with the utmost respect from a Dr who truly cared and did not once look at the clock. Time was not even a factor. Dr. Kleinstein took a human approach to being a caregiver and a trusted Doctor. Thank you!
    Tracy Hibshman — Jan 04, 2020
    About Dr. Eric Kleinstein, MD

    General Surgery
    29 years of experience
    English
    1336123991
    Education & Certifications

    Brooklyn South Surgical|UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School|UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Kleinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kleinstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kleinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kleinstein works at South Florida Surgical Specialists - Margate in Margate, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kleinstein’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleinstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

