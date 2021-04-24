Dr. Eric Klineberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klineberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Klineberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Klineberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / EASTERN SHORE CAMPUS and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center.
Uc Davis Medical Center4860 Y St Ste 3800, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-2700
U C Davis Spine Center3301 C St Ste 1500, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 734-7463
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Davis Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Eric Kleinberg performed a Laminectomy on me back in March. He did a wonderful job on my back and relieved all of my pain associated with my back. I would highly recommend him and his team for future operations.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / EASTERN SHORE CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
