Overview of Dr. Eric Klineberg, MD

Dr. Eric Klineberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / EASTERN SHORE CAMPUS and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center.



Dr. Klineberg works at Uc Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.