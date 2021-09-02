Dr. Eric Knochenhauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knochenhauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Knochenhauer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Knochenhauer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their fellowship with U Ala
Dr. Knochenhauer works at
Locations
-
1
Island Reproductive Services237 RICHMOND VALLEY RD, Staten Island, NY 10309 Directions (718) 948-6110Monday6:45am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday6:45am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knochenhauer?
This is my second pregnancy with Dr. Knochenhauer. He is very knowledgeable and will listen to all your questions with care. I’m very happy with my experience and appreciate all he has done. I highly recommend Dr. Knochenhauer and his team!
About Dr. Eric Knochenhauer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1295749430
Education & Certifications
- U Ala
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knochenhauer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knochenhauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knochenhauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knochenhauer works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Knochenhauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knochenhauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knochenhauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knochenhauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.