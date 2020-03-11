Overview of Dr. Eric Kortz, MD

Dr. Eric Kortz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Kortz works at SurgOne PC in Englewood, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Inguinal Hernia and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.