Dr. Eric Kortz, MD
Dr. Eric Kortz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
SurgOne601 E Hampden Ave Ste 470, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 789-1877
SurgOne, PC10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 217, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 789-1877
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I had to had a hepatic cyst removed from my liver. Dr. Kortz was suggested as "one of the two best" in Denver for surgery of this nature. He was thorough, kind, and explained everything to ensure I knew what was going on. On the day of surgery, he was told how much pain I was in and how nervous I was and met me at the hospital to ensure I was in good care, and ready to go. He involved my husband in both pre and post-op conversations and I had no complications from the surgery. He was top notch throughout, and I would recommend him, and his office, highly.
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225127053
- National Cancer Institute, NIH
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
