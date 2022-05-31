Overview of Dr. Eric Kosofsky, DPM

Dr. Eric Kosofsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Kosofsky works at Hartford Podiatry Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Rocky Hill, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.