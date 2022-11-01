Overview of Dr. Eric Kramer, MD

Dr. Eric Kramer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.



Dr. Kramer works at Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches, INC in Atlantis, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.