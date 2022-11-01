Dr. Eric Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Kramer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Kramer, MD
Dr. Eric Kramer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
Dr. Kramer's Office Locations
Neurology140 John F Kennedy Dr, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 968-6767
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great medical office, wonderful and warm experience from start to finish. Appreciate Dr. Kramer taking time to go over the diagnosis clearly and treatment options. . Highly recommended
About Dr. Eric Kramer, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801866587
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- The University Of Pennsylvania Hospital
- Cooper Hosp/U Med Ctr
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Glassboro State College-B.A. Psychology
- Neurology
