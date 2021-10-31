See All Cardiologists in Indianapolis, IN
Super Profile

Dr. Eric Krivitsky, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Krivitsky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Carmel, Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.

Dr. Krivitsky works at Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians Indianapolis
    5330 E Stop 11 Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 893-1900
  2. 2
    Adventist Medical Group
    11886 Healing Way # 402, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 637-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Carmel
  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  • Franciscan Health Mooresville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 31, 2021
    Dr Krivitsky is a great doctor and an amazing human being. He looked after my dad until my 94 y/o dad's final day. I have nothing to say but thank you for caring for my dad. The care and attention you provided were humbling and appreciated.
    Alexander Figueroa, Sr — Oct 31, 2021
    About Dr. Eric Krivitsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528245701
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Emory Univerity, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Krivitsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krivitsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krivitsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krivitsky has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krivitsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Krivitsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krivitsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krivitsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krivitsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

