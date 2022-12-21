See All Podiatric Surgeons in Thornton, CO
Dr. Eric Kuhlman, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5.0 (75)
Map Pin Small Thornton, CO
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Eric Kuhlman, DPM

Dr. Eric Kuhlman, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Thornton, CO. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center.

Dr. Kuhlman works at Center For Spinal Disorders PC in Thornton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Kuhlman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Spine and Orthopedics
    9005 Grant St Ste 200, Thornton, CO 80229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0383
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    North Suburban Wound Care & Hyperbarics
    9141 Grant St Ste B40, Thornton, CO 80229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 276-7747

Hospital Affiliations
  • North Suburban Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Correction Chevron Icon
Charcot Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Eric Kuhlman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003170333
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Professional Education and Research Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Geneys Regional Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Kuhlman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuhlman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuhlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuhlman works at Center For Spinal Disorders PC in Thornton, CO. View the full address on Dr. Kuhlman’s profile.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuhlman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhlman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuhlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuhlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

