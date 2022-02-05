Overview of Dr. Eric Kuhn, MD

Dr. Eric Kuhn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Kuhn works at The Urology Group in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.