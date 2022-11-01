See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Pensacola, FL
Sports Medicine
4.8 (23)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Kujawski, DO

Dr. Eric Kujawski, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.

Dr. Kujawski works at Ascension Sacred Heart Orthopedics in Pensacola, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kujawski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Sacred Heart Orthopedics
    4521 N Davis Hwy Ste A, Pensacola, FL 32503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 494-9002
  2. 2
    Sacred Heart Orthopedic Specialists
    4541 N Davis Hwy Ste A, Pensacola, FL 32503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 494-9000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Eric Kujawski, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023088291
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Naval Hospital-Pensacola
    Internship
    • Naval Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Union College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Kujawski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kujawski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kujawski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kujawski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kujawski works at Ascension Sacred Heart Orthopedics in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kujawski’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kujawski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kujawski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kujawski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kujawski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

