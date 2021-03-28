Overview of Dr. Eric Kung, MD

Dr. Eric Kung, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Kung works at Premier Medical Group, Stamford, CT in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.