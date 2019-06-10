Dr. Eric Kusseluk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kusseluk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Kusseluk, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Kusseluk, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.
Dr. Kusseluk works at
Locations
Rebecca Baxt M.d. PC635 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 753-6033
MGMD Dermatology106 Grand Ave Ste 330, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 567-8884Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He's at the very top of any medical professional's practice I've ever been to.
About Dr. Eric Kusseluk, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1235283367
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kusseluk accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kusseluk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kusseluk has seen patients for Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kusseluk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kusseluk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kusseluk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kusseluk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kusseluk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.