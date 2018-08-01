Dr. Eric Laborde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laborde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Laborde, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Laborde, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Laborde works at
Locations
Ochsner Clinic Plastic Surgery Suite1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4083
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Laborde explained everything about my prostate cancer and discussed all treatment options. I am fortunate to have an early stage tumor and I am a candidate for Active Surveillance, which involves periodic biopsies and PSA levels but no invasive procedures unless something changes. Dr. Laborde is very kind, thoughtful, and informed. He listens well and is skilled at the biopsy technique. I have referred several other patients to him.
About Dr. Eric Laborde, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University - Chicago, IL (Andrology)
- LSU/Ochsner
- Louisiana State University/Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
- University of Virginia

