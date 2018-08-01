See All Urologists in New Orleans, LA
Urology
Dr. Eric Laborde, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Laborde works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121

  • Ochsner Medical Center

    Aug 01, 2018
    Dr. Laborde explained everything about my prostate cancer and discussed all treatment options. I am fortunate to have an early stage tumor and I am a candidate for Active Surveillance, which involves periodic biopsies and PSA levels but no invasive procedures unless something changes. Dr. Laborde is very kind, thoughtful, and informed. He listens well and is skilled at the biopsy technique. I have referred several other patients to him.
    Glen S in New Orleans, LA — Aug 01, 2018
    • Urology
    • English
    1720278237
    Northwestern University - Chicago, IL (Andrology)
    LSU/Ochsner
    Louisiana State University/Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
    University of Virginia
