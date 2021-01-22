Dr. Eric Lai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Lai, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Lai, MD
Dr. Eric Lai, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Lai's Office Locations
Corporate Medical Plaza, Building 210777 Nall Ave Ste 210, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
The University of Kansas Hospital4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
University of Kansas Physician3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-2000Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lai has been working with me on my reconstruction after a bilateral mastectomy for the past 6 years. He is incredibly warm, knowledgeable and caring, and has truly helped me get to a good result after such a difficult procedure. I highly recommend his services.
About Dr. Eric Lai, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Plastic Surgery
