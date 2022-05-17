See All Oncologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Eric Lamarre, MD
Dr. Eric Lamarre, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
4.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Eric Lamarre, MD

Dr. Eric Lamarre, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Lamarre works at Neuromuscular Center in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Tracheal Surgery and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lamarre's Office Locations

  1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 293-6356
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Tracheal Surgery
Oral Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Tracheal Surgery
Oral Cancer

Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Airway Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Airway Stenting Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Microvascular Surgery Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Parotidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheostomy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    May 17, 2022
    He removed my parotid tumor. He did an excellent job and his incision was very minimal and he got clear margins! I highly recommend him! He knows what he is doing and is super smart. I was so scared going into it but he was very helpful and reassuring everything would be okay! His whole team and nurses were amazing too
    About Dr. Eric Lamarre, MD

    • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1144491473
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

