Overview

Dr. Eric Langer, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Langer works at Tri-county Endocrinology in Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dehydration, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.