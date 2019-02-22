Dr. Eric Laro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Laro, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Laro, MD
Dr. Eric Laro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Dr. Laro works at
Dr. Laro's Office Locations
Doctors Clinic Llp5050 Skyline Village Loop S, Salem, OR 97306 Directions (503) 391-1110
West Valley Surgical Specialty Clinics591 Se Clay St, Dallas, OR 97338 Directions (503) 831-0784
Salem Health West Valley525 SE Washington St, Dallas, OR 97338 Directions (503) 623-7340
Pacific Pathology Associates Inc665 Winter St SE, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 561-5270
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Health West Valley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Laro performed a flawless lung surgery that was remarkably easy to recover from. He was truly comfortable to communicate with and very reliable in answering any questions I might have had, either prior to or after surgery. Wonderful man too.
About Dr. Eric Laro, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
